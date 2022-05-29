Wownero (WOW) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $6,802.00

Wownero (WOW) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0676 or 0.00000232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a total market cap of $3.52 million and $6,802.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wownero has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wownero alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 771.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,995.41 or 0.27433454 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003428 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008281 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,155.39 or 1.00036552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001613 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Wownero Profile

WOW is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling Wownero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wownero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wownero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.