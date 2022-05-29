Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Market Capitalization Hits $183,723.56 (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (WCK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for about $2.80 or 0.00009601 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $183,723.56 and $57.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 115.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.45 or 0.10819096 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $147.66 or 0.00506297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00032814 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008661 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

