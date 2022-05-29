yAxis (YAXIS) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

yAxis (YAXIS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. yAxis has a market cap of $38,389.60 and approximately $361.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, yAxis has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for $0.0412 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 624% against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.83 or 0.17501409 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.85 or 0.00501489 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00033716 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008740 BTC.

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. yAxis’ official message board is yaxis.ghost.io . yAxis’ official website is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yAxis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yAxis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yAxis using one of the exchanges listed above.

