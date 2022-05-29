Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (YUEIY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 31st

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1126 per share on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of YUEIY opened at $6.79 on Friday. Yue Yuen Industrial has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $11.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Yue Yuen Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing athletic footwear, athletic leisure footwear, and casual and outdoor footwear in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally.

