Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $99.23 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $99.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Assets Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.82 million to $100.63 million. American Assets Trust posted sales of $91.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Assets Trust will report full year sales of $401.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $396.98 million to $405.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $415.48 million, with estimates ranging from $412.84 million to $418.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Assets Trust.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Assets Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Assets Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,516. American Assets Trust has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 7,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.98 per share, with a total value of $260,423.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,816 shares in the company, valued at $69,792,364.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 82,849 shares of company stock worth $2,801,890 in the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 82,543 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 22.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,579 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Assets Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Assets Trust (AAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.