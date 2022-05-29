Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.14). AquaBounty Technologies reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AquaBounty Technologies.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,128.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,301,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 363,601 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,764,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 1,553,646 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 1,475,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 128,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AquaBounty Technologies by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 120,711 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 9.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 87,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AQB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.49. 596,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,828. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 43.50 and a current ratio of 43.90. AquaBounty Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

