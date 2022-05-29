Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) to Post -$0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardelyx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Ardelyx posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardelyx will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ardelyx.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 177.07% and a negative net margin of 3,843.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardelyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ardelyx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ARDX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.66. 1,676,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.84. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.94.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,455,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after acquiring an additional 237,006 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Ardelyx in the 1st quarter valued at $5,095,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 712,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,280,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ardelyx by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,127,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

