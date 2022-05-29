Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) will post $0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.80. DXC Technology reported earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.08%. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.93.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,864,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,260,000 after buying an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,323,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,892. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $27.28 and a 12-month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

