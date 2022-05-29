Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $2.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.56 and the lowest is $1.97. Hess reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 833.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hess will report full year earnings of $9.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.57 to $10.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $16.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

HES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hess from $106.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.79.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 13,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,462,893.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 2,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $230,330.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,652 shares of company stock valued at $60,473,245 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Hess by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hess by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Hess by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.28. 1,806,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,507. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $123.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.66%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

