Zacks: Analysts Anticipate HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $340.21 Million

Brokerages expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) to announce $340.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.46 million and the highest is $357.95 million. HUYA reported sales of $458.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21. HUYA had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUYA shares. lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of HUYA from $6.80 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in HUYA by 176.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in HUYA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HUYA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HUYA by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUYA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,379,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,262. The company has a market capitalization of $952.28 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.72. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $18.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

