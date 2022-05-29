Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) to Post $0.55 EPS

Analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). LendingTree reported earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $3.53. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $7.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

Get LendingTree alerts:

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a report on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities lowered shares of LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of LendingTree from $240.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.89.

In related news, Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,610,000 after buying an additional 63,713 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TREE stock traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,405. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.79. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $54.42 and a 12-month high of $228.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.60.

LendingTree Company Profile (Get Rating)

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingTree (TREE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.