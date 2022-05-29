Zacks: Analysts Anticipate New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) to Post $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for New Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. New Gold reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Gold will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover New Gold.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. New Gold had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $202.60 million for the quarter.

NGD stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. 2,874,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,530,888. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59. New Gold has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.85.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

