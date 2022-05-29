Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.69) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.62). Outset Medical reported earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.90) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Outset Medical.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OM. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Outset Medical by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,821,000 after purchasing an additional 999,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,313,000 after buying an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,051,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,525,000 after buying an additional 104,384 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,614,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,488,000 after buying an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Outset Medical by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,046,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,919,000 after purchasing an additional 174,030 shares during the period.
NASDAQ OM opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Outset Medical has a 12-month low of $19.47 and a 12-month high of $60.33.
Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
