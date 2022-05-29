Zacks: Analysts Expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) to announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Driven Brands reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Driven Brands.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $468.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Driven Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DRVN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Driven Brands during the first quarter worth about $1,619,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Driven Brands by 1.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,961,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,104,000 after buying an additional 42,550 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,228,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,552,000 after purchasing an additional 245,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 189.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Driven Brands in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.39. 200,319 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,775. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.20. Driven Brands has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

