Zacks: Analysts Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.68 Million

Equities analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) will post $146.68 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.05 million and the highest is $147.30 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $128.67 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $555.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $554.76 million to $556.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $611.26 million, with estimates ranging from $605.80 million to $616.72 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.62 million.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Forrester Research in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ FORR opened at $51.80 on Thursday. Forrester Research has a one year low of $39.64 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.98 million, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $101,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,956.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 134.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,302,000 after buying an additional 119,831 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Forrester Research by 81.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Forrester Research by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 13,514 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $839,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research (Get Rating)

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company. The company operates in three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment primary subscription research portfolio services include Forrester Research, SiriusDecisions Research, and Forrester Decisions, which are designed to provide business and technology leaders with a proven path to growth through customer obsession.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forrester Research (FORR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.