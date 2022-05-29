Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Horizon Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

HBNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In related news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBNC stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 88,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,861. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $779.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.12. Horizon Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $23.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Horizon Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

