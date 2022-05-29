Zacks: Analysts Expect Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) to Announce -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Skillsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skillsoft will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.29) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillsoft.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $176.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.26 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKIL shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skillsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Skillsoft from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

SKIL stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.78. 248,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,348. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Skillsoft has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $12.88.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Skillsoft by 979.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

