Zacks: Analysts Expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) to announce $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Uniti Group’s earnings. Uniti Group reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Uniti Group will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.79 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Uniti Group.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Uniti Group stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. Uniti Group has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $14.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 121.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

