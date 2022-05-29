Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) will post $0.70 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Edgewell Personal Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Edgewell Personal Care reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Edgewell Personal Care.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $547.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.57.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 42.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPC stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.76. The stock had a trading volume of 260,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,417. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.65%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

