Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) will post ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Farfetch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). Farfetch reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Farfetch will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.54). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Farfetch.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Farfetch had a net margin of 73.70% and a negative return on equity of 743.85%. The business had revenue of $514.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.47.

Shares of NYSE FTCH traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.73. 39,966,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,132,067. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21. Farfetch has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 3.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 36.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Farfetch by 49.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,137,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,083,000 after buying an additional 1,371,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch (Get Rating)

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.