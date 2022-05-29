Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) to Post $0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the lowest is $0.12. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Gogo.

Get Gogo alerts:

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $92.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.52 million. Gogo had a negative return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 51.50%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Gogo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Gogo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Gogo from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

GOGO stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,147,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,081. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.03. Gogo has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $23.69.

In other news, EVP Marguerite M. Elias sold 30,000 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $563,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,522.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 351.8% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 112,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 87,260 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gogo by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP lifted its stake in Gogo by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 384,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Gogo by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 623,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 131,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Gogo by 369.7% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Gogo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gogo (GOGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.