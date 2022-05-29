Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post $0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Realty Trust.
Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE:HR traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 2,798,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,081. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.86 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.43%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
