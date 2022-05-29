Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Houlihan Lokey.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.17.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.91. 213,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,977. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $122.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $99.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Houlihan Lokey by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

