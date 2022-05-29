Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.46. JD.com also posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow JD.com.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $2.34. JD.com had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JD. StockNews.com upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.69.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of JD.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in JD.com by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in JD.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $53.68 on Thursday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $41.56 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of -52.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th.

JD.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JD.com (JD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.