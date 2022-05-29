Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $501.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.72 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS.

OLLI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,629,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,467. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $37.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 39.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,524,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after buying an additional 11,981 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,919,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,533,000 after buying an additional 83,597 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

