Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.40. Planet Fitness reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis.

PLNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 34.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 938.3% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 3,196,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,049,000 after buying an additional 2,888,217 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,075,000 after buying an additional 748,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,301,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,000,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,979,000 after purchasing an additional 55,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $2.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.07. 833,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,173,361. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.35.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

