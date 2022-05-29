Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) will post $2.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical posted sales of $2.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $10.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $12.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.89 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 37.74% and a negative net margin of 417.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PROF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $22.00 price target on shares of Profound Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Profound Medical from $16.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Profound Medical stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.56. Profound Medical has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $19.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in Profound Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.