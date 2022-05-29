Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post $2.08 EPS

Brokerages expect Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) to announce $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.21. Texas Instruments reported earnings of $2.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will report full year earnings of $8.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.97 to $9.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Texas Instruments.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.53.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN stock traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $177.97. 5,857,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,028,402. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.21. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $160.50 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $164.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

