Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The Hackett Group posted earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $75.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million.

HCKT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

HCKT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.85. 80,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,672. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19. The Hackett Group has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,096,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,274,000 after buying an additional 520,069 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 527,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,829,000 after buying an additional 258,395 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 447,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 182,534 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 2,061.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 136,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,762,000 after buying an additional 124,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

