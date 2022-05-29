Zacks: Brokerages Expect Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Central Pacific Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Central Pacific Financial posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Central Pacific Financial.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on Central Pacific Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, President Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 6,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $179,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Central Pacific Financial by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

CPF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.99. 93,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,293. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.59. Central Pacific Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $660.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

