Zacks: Brokerages Expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $259.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) to report sales of $259.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Globus Medical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $265.50 million. Globus Medical posted sales of $251.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globus Medical will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Globus Medical.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GMED. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.31.

NYSE:GMED traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.82. The company had a trading volume of 379,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,225. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.92 and a 200 day moving average of $69.34. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.11. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $57.21 and a 1 year high of $84.23.

In other Globus Medical news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 601,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,484 shares of company stock worth $3,670,143 in the last 90 days. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMED. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,102,000 after buying an additional 10,577 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 6.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 0.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 173,181 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 47.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $1,569,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical (Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.