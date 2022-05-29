Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) to Post -$0.53 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Lindblad Expeditions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.67) and the highest is ($0.36). Lindblad Expeditions posted earnings per share of ($0.71) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will report full-year earnings of ($1.82) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lindblad Expeditions.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.24). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.80.

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Alex P. Schultz acquired 36,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $428,608.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 6,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $107,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,029,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,477,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,797 shares of company stock worth $1,043,670. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 300.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LIND traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $14.41. 473,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,003. Lindblad Expeditions has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.52.

About Lindblad Expeditions (Get Rating)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and land-based adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of ten owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lindblad Expeditions (LIND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.