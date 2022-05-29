Zacks: Brokerages Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $93.33 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) will report sales of $93.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Skillz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $90.00 million and the highest is $98.00 million. Skillz reported sales of $89.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full-year sales of $396.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $400.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $461.27 million, with estimates ranging from $450.90 million to $480.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Skillz.

Get Skillz alerts:

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.10 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.26.

In related news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, for a total transaction of $248,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skillz by 190.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,714,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,737 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Skillz by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Skillz by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Skillz by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,107,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 21,463 shares in the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKLZ stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,409,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,131,503. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. Skillz has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $24.88. The stock has a market cap of $794.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a current ratio of 7.12.

Skillz Company Profile (Get Rating)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skillz (SKLZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.