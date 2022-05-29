Zacks: Brokerages Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $96.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will report $96.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $96.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $96.00 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $83.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $416.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $415.16 million to $416.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $458.10 million, with estimates ranging from $456.20 million to $460.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 31.96%. The business had revenue of $102.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.20 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UTI. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.25.

UTI stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.17. 160,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,517. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.00 million, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 716,486 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 465,034 shares during the last quarter. Invenire Partners LP bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the first quarter worth about $2,318,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,720,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

