Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AAT. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Assets Trust from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $30.97 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 3.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 1,197 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.15 per share, with a total value of $38,483.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,107,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,766,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, with a total value of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 82,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,801,890. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 82,543 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 197,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

