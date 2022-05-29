Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut CNB Financial from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st.

CNB Financial stock opened at $24.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $421.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.90. CNB Financial has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $28.59.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $52.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.22 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 27.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

In other news, COO Michael D. Peduzzi purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.75 per share, with a total value of $66,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $370,353.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel E. Peterson purchased 4,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.79 per share, with a total value of $116,235.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,055 shares of company stock valued at $263,111 in the last quarter. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCNE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 54,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 149,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 43,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

