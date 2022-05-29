Zacks Investment Research Downgrades IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.67.

IRNT opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. IronNet has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.51.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William E. Welch sold 29,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $83,081.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,893,409 shares in the company, valued at $25,257,281.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James C. Gerber sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $95,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,145,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,632,163.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,522,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,172 in the last three months.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in IronNet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DAGCO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IronNet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 13.99% of the company’s stock.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. It offers IronDefense, a network traffic analysis platform that delivers scalable behavioral analysis and integrated packet-level cyber hunt to detect advanced threats; and IronDome, a collective defense solution that delivers machine-speed visibility of potential threat campaigns targeting participant industry peers.

