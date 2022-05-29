Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $172.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 2.24. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.12.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanara MedTech will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 976.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanara MedTech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

