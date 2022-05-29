Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Encinitas, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VTYX. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.07. On average, analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the first quarter worth $73,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 62.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

