Zacks Investment Research Lowers Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivid Seats Inc. provides marketplace which utilizes its technology platform to connect buyers with ticket sellers. Vivid Seats Inc., formerly known as Horizon Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SEAT. Raymond James dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.03.

Vivid Seats stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. Vivid Seats has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

