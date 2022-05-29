Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:WMMVY opened at $37.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Wal-Mart de México has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $41.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

