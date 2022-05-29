Zacks Investment Research Lowers Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Winnebago is facing hiccups owing to microchip shortage and scarcity of various recreational vehicle (RV) components. Supply chain challenges are restraining Winnebago’s operations from reaching full production capacity. Rising input costs are also taking a toll on the firm's margins. Winnebago expects manufacturing inefficiencies, logistical constraints and inflationary cost input pressures to continue through fiscal 2022. The company is bearing the brunt of escalating operating expenses over the past several quarters and the trend is likely to continue. Further, concerns of economic slowdown triggered by sky-high inflation, rising interest rates and aggravated supply chain snarls might weigh on RV manufacturers like Winnebago. As such, Winnebago is not viewed as a safe bet and should be avoided. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.00.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $49.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 35.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after buying an additional 338,099 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,094,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,144,000 after buying an additional 18,620 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,469,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,374,000 after acquiring an additional 51,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,244,000 after acquiring an additional 47,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 888,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,563,000 after acquiring an additional 397,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

