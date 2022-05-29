Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nanobiotix S.A. is a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer. The company’s proprietary technology includes NBTXR3. Nanobiotix S.A. is headquartered in Paris, France. “

NBTX opened at $5.32 on Friday. Nanobiotix has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

