Zcash (ZEC) Trading Down 17.1% Over Last Week

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 29th. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $89.80 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $89.13 or 0.00303366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcash has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00076776 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00067525 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003500 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000064 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,491,394 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

