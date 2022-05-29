Zeepin 1-Day Volume Tops $23,856.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 29th. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $120,558.61 and $23,856.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

