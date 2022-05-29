Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.20-$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $304.00 million-$306.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.02 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.65 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $248.26.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $160.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.58. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11.

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $641,155.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 7,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total transaction of $1,494,336.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,779 shares of company stock worth $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Zscaler by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 2.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in Zscaler by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Zscaler by 5.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

