Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zurn Water Solutions’ earnings. Zurn Water Solutions reported earnings of $0.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zurn Water Solutions.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share.

ZWS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.40.

In related news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler purchased 8,660 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $250,360.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 19,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $539,528.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,082,502.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,845 shares of company stock valued at $790,065 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zurn Water Solutions by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,162,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,136,000 after buying an additional 393,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,974,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,389,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,047,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZWS traded up $1.52 on Friday, reaching $29.22. The company had a trading volume of 880,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,405. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Zurn Water Solutions has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $38.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

