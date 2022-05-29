Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Zynga from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $9.86 in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of ZNGA remained flat at $$8.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.57 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Zynga ( NASDAQ:ZNGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.20 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zynga will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $259,893,000. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,968,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynga by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,655,000 after buying an additional 11,839,136 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $102,005,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the 4th quarter valued at $60,517,000. Institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

