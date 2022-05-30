$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is ($0.08). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $395.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.19 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 39.23% and a negative net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded up $2.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.77. The stock had a trading volume of 67,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,382. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $6.91 and a 12-month high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 366.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 7,043 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

