-$0.21 EPS Expected for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Archer Aviation’s earnings. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Aviation will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.84). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Archer Aviation.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Archer Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.79.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 163,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $486,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

ACHR opened at $4.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.45. Archer Aviation has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

About Archer Aviation (Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Archer Aviation (ACHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.